Panthers' Mike Hoffman: On career pace
Hoffman collected an assist during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Lighting on Saturday to bring his point total to 24.
Hoffman's previous career-high was 61 points in 74 games, but this season has started the year on a nearly point-per-game pace. Right now he projects to end with 78 points, a huge leap since he is already 29-years-old. The Panthers have had trouble winning, but no trouble scoring and it doesn't look as though they will be slowing down anytime soon in that department.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Tickles overtime twine•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Ready to start another streak•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Point streak hits 17 games•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Extends streak in dying minutes•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Streak at 15 games•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Ties franchise record with point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...