Hoffman collected an assist during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Lighting on Saturday to bring his point total to 24.

Hoffman's previous career-high was 61 points in 74 games, but this season has started the year on a nearly point-per-game pace. Right now he projects to end with 78 points, a huge leap since he is already 29-years-old. The Panthers have had trouble winning, but no trouble scoring and it doesn't look as though they will be slowing down anytime soon in that department.