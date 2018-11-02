Panthers' Mike Hoffman: On fire with points in nine straight

Hoffman continued his nine-game point streak with a power play goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

After going the first two games of the year without a point, Hoffman has been relentless. He has posted five goals and eight points in his last eight games and has been particularly potent on the power-play. Of the team's 10 goals on the man advantage, Hoffman has scored or assisted on five of them. With the Panthers starved for offense, expect Hoffman to get even more opportunity going forward.