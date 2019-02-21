Panthers' Mike Hoffman: On trade block

The Panthers will entertain trade offers for Hoffman, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The Senators dealt Hoffman to the Sharks in June, only for Team Teal to reroute him to the Panthers in a deal that involved four draft picks. Hoffman has proven that he can be an effective offensive producer where he plays, but with 26 goals and 23 helpers through 58 games, the 29-year-old is actually performing at a career-best rate with Florida. Hoffman has one year remaining on a contract valued at $5.187 million annually before he'll be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent.