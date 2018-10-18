Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Once again practices on fourth line
For the second time, Hoffman looks to start a game on the fourth line after he practiced there on Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Hoffman seems to have started the season off in head coach Bob Boughner's doghouse, as he once again practiced on the fourth line. Before last Saturday's game against the Canucks, Hoffman practiced and then started on the fourth line, but was returned to the second midway through the third period. Now he looks to start a second game on the fourth line, although Boughner has shuffled the lines repeatedly in the last week. During Wednesday's practice, Jonathan Huberdeau was on the fourth line but was returned to the second line on Thursday, so Hoffman may not be on the fourth line for very long.
