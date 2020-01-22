Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Point streak up to 10 games

Hoffman recorded a pair of assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Hoffman reached the 40-point mark in style with the two-assist effort to extend his point streak to 10 games (five scores, eight helpers). The 30-year-old winger has added 132 shots on goal, 16 power-play points and a plus-1 rating through 49 contests this season.