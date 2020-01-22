Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Point streak up to 10 games
Hoffman recorded a pair of assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Hoffman reached the 40-point mark in style with the two-assist effort to extend his point streak to 10 games (five scores, eight helpers). The 30-year-old winger has added 132 shots on goal, 16 power-play points and a plus-1 rating through 49 contests this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.