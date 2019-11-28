Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Pots 10th goal of season
Hoffman scored a goal on four shots in a 4-3 loss to Washington on Wednesday.
With 10 goals through 25 games in 2019-20, Hoffman is on straight for his second 30-goal campaign in as many seasons with the Panthers. The 30-year-old has produced consistently all season and has hit the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games.
