Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Pots OT winner against Isles

Hoffman scored the game-winner on the power play 33 seconds into overtime during Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Islanders.

The 28-year-old has had a quick start to his first campaign outside Ottawa, scoring four goals and six points in eight games, with half his production coming on the power play. Hoffman's role with the man advantage -- he's seeing more than four minutes of power-play time a night so far -- should easily allow him to record his fifth straight 20-goal season.