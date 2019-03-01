Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Powers offense in shootout loss
Hoffman scored twice on the power-play in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.
The pair of goals, both assisted by Keith Yandle and Jonathan Huberdeau, helped the Panthers overturn an early deficit. Hoffman totaled four shots and two hits in the contest. He's scored in three straight games and owns a five-game point streak, during which he's accumulated eight points. Most importantly, Hoffman has his first 30-goal season, doing so in only 63 games this year. The only concern for the elite sniper is a minus-22 rating. He also extended his career high for power-play points, with 29 this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...