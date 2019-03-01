Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Powers offense in shootout loss

Hoffman scored twice on the power-play in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

The pair of goals, both assisted by Keith Yandle and Jonathan Huberdeau, helped the Panthers overturn an early deficit. Hoffman totaled four shots and two hits in the contest. He's scored in three straight games and owns a five-game point streak, during which he's accumulated eight points. Most importantly, Hoffman has his first 30-goal season, doing so in only 63 games this year. The only concern for the elite sniper is a minus-22 rating. He also extended his career high for power-play points, with 29 this season.