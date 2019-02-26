Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Powers Panthers to win
Hoffman exploded for a goal and two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche on Monday.
Hoffman scored the tying goal in the third period, and then set up defenseman Aaron Ekblad for the game-winning goal in overtime. Hoffman fired seven shots on goal and added two blocked shots in a strong performance. Hoffman has 27 each of goals and helpers this year, although his minus-19 rating may weigh down his value a bit.
