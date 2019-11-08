Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Production slows
Hoffman was held off the scoresheet with only one shot on net during Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.
After putting up seven points in the first four games of the season, Hoffman has only managed three points in his last 11. The Panthers' power play has come down to earth this year, with the team converting only 21.7 percent of the time compared to last season's 26.8. Not only that, but the Cats are fifth to last in power-play opportunities after ending last season with the third-most chances. That hurts Hoffman's production, as he saw 35 of his 70 points last season come on the man advantage.
