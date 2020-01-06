Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Productive start to 2020

Hoffman had a goal and an assist with one shot and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus the Penguins.

Hoffman set up Frank Vatrano's first-period goal that opened the scoring and notched an insurance tally of his own midway through the third period. Hoffman has hit the scoresheet in each of his first three games in January (one goal, three assists) and while he hasn't been the power-play weapon he was in 2018-19 (17 PPG), he is up to 14 goals and 31 points in 42 games this season.