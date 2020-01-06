Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Productive start to 2020
Hoffman had a goal and an assist with one shot and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus the Penguins.
Hoffman set up Frank Vatrano's first-period goal that opened the scoring and notched an insurance tally of his own midway through the third period. Hoffman has hit the scoresheet in each of his first three games in January (one goal, three assists) and while he hasn't been the power-play weapon he was in 2018-19 (17 PPG), he is up to 14 goals and 31 points in 42 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.