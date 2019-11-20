Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Puts one in empty net
Hoffman scored the empty-netter in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.
Despite being rotated down to the third line, Hoffman is still producing at an impressive pace. After hitting a rough patch that saw him score only three points in 12 games, Hoffman is on a five-game point streak. The 29-year-old has 16 points through 21 games this season.
