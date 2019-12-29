Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Rare multi-point effort

Hoffman scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-4 win over Detroit.

Hoffman's game has seemed quiet, but he's actually on pace for his third 60-point season. But he's struggled to put up multi-point efforts -- this was just his third in 34 games. And Hoffman has just 20 points in his last 33 games after putting up a whopping seven in his first four outings this season. Fingers crossed he can recapture some of that early magic.