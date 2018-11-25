Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Ready to start another streak
Hoffman scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Chicago.
Hoffman is back on the score sheet after being held without a point -- and snapping a 17-game scoring streak -- Friday night against Carolina. And the points give him 22 in 21 games. Hoffman is a natural in Florida. He needs to be active every outing.
