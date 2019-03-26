Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Records pair of helpers
Hoffman nabbed a pair of assists Monday against the Maple Leafs.
Hoffman saw a season-high 22:28 of ice time in the contest thanks to a high-scoring affair, adding four shots on goal to his ledger. He has now racked up five points over his last three contests and a career-high 69 over 76 games thanks to a talented Panthers squad surrounding him.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Sitting in top-20 snipers•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Thriving on man advantage•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Records two points•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Blasts home power-play goal•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Sends out two helpers•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Powers offense in shootout loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...