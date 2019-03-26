Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Records pair of helpers

Hoffman nabbed a pair of assists Monday against the Maple Leafs.

Hoffman saw a season-high 22:28 of ice time in the contest thanks to a high-scoring affair, adding four shots on goal to his ledger. He has now racked up five points over his last three contests and a career-high 69 over 76 games thanks to a talented Panthers squad surrounding him.

More News
Our Latest Stories