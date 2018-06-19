Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Redirected to Florida in trade

The Sharks traded Hoffman and a 2018 seventh-round draft pick to the Panthers on Tuesday in exchange for a 2019 seventh-round pick as well as 2018 fourth- and fifth-round selections.

Hoffman was only a member of the Sharks for a few hours, as GM Doug Wilson had acquired him in a trade involving a total of four players and two 2020 draft picks early Tuesday morning. Florida failed to stand out in the Atlantic Division this past season, but adding Hoffman should boost the Panthers power play, and it gives the team another proven playmaker to bolster the top-six group. Hoffman, who has accumulated 230 points (107 goals, 123 assists) over 342 career games -- all with Ottawa -- will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2019-20 season.