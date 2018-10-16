Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Returned to second line
Hoffman started Saturday's game demoted to the third line, but is now back on the second line in practice, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Hoffman's demotion did not last long as head coach Bob Boughner put the former Senator back with Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck during the middle of the third period against the Canucks on Saturday. Hoffman is off to a slow start, only collecting one assist through three games. After being acquired from the San Jose Sharks in the offseason Hoffman was expected to add to a dynamic Panthers top six, but has yet to find his footing with his new teammates.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Big season awaits•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Redirected to Florida in trade•
-
Sharks' Mike Hoffman: Shipped off to California•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Fiancee has allegations of harassment of teammate's wife•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Dishes out three helpers•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Plays hero Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...