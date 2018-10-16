Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Returned to second line

Hoffman started Saturday's game demoted to the third line, but is now back on the second line in practice, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Hoffman's demotion did not last long as head coach Bob Boughner put the former Senator back with Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck during the middle of the third period against the Canucks on Saturday. Hoffman is off to a slow start, only collecting one assist through three games. After being acquired from the San Jose Sharks in the offseason Hoffman was expected to add to a dynamic Panthers top six, but has yet to find his footing with his new teammates.