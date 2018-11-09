Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Riding 10-game point streak
Hoffman extended his point streak to 10 games with two assists in a 4-1 win over Edmonton on Thursday.
He has 11 points, including six goals, in 13 games; all 11 points have come on his current streak. Hoffman is fitting in well in Florida and is poised to establish a new career mark in scoring. Use him while he's streaking.
