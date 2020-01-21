Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Riding nine-game point streak

Hoffman supplied an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Hoffman found Keith Yandle rushing to the net, and the latter tallied at 4:01 of the first period. The assist stretched Hoffman's point streak to nine games -- he has five goals and six assists in that span. The red-hot winger is up to 38 points, 131 shots and 15 power-play points this year. He's worth the price in DFS formats as long as he keeps the streak rolling.