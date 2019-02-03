Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Scores game-winning goal
Hoffman put in the game-winning goal during a 3-1 win over the Golden Knights on Saturday.
The goal ended a three-game scoring drought for Hoffman -- his longest of the season. The winger has found himself playing on the third line again this season as head coach Bob Boughner attempts to spread out the scoring, but Hoffman has managed to score no matter where he is in the lineup. He has 43 points in 50 games this season, 21 of which have come on the power play.
