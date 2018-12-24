Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Scores in back-to-back games
Hoffman scored on the power play during a 6-3 victory over the Blackhawks on Sunday.
After such a 17-game scoring streak earlier in the season, Hoffman has gone cold for his own standards with only four points in his last six games. However, the former Senator scored in both games of a back-to-back over the weekend and now sits with 17 goals and 33 points in 35 games going into the Christmas break.
