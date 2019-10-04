Play

Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Scores Panthers first goal

Hoffman scored his first of the season in a 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

Coming off a career-high in goals last season with 36, Hoffman has hit the ground running again with a goal in the season opener. With Vincent Trocheck back healthy, Hoffman will benefit from a consistent center while also having a big role in the Cats' deadly powerplay. He looks to have another big year.

