Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Scores Panthers first goal
Hoffman scored his first of the season in a 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.
Coming off a career-high in goals last season with 36, Hoffman has hit the ground running again with a goal in the season opener. With Vincent Trocheck back healthy, Hoffman will benefit from a consistent center while also having a big role in the Cats' deadly powerplay. He looks to have another big year.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Records pair of helpers•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Sitting in top-20 snipers•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Thriving on man advantage•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Records two points•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Blasts home power-play goal•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Sends out two helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.