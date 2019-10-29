Play

Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Scores power-play goal

Hoffman scored a power-play tally in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Canucks.

The goal snapped a five-game point drought for the goal-scoring winger. Hoffman is up to six goals and nine points in 12 games for the Panthers, with four of his points coming on the man advantage. Half of his points in 2018-19 (35 out of 70) were on the power play.

