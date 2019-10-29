Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Scores power-play goal
Hoffman scored a power-play tally in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Canucks.
The goal snapped a five-game point drought for the goal-scoring winger. Hoffman is up to six goals and nine points in 12 games for the Panthers, with four of his points coming on the man advantage. Half of his points in 2018-19 (35 out of 70) were on the power play.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Continues dry spell•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Stays hot with clutch goal•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Grabs two assists Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Hats rain down in win•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Scores Panthers' first goal•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Records pair of helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.