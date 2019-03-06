Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Sends out two helpers
Hoffman dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's loss to the Penguins.
He immediately got in the action with a power-play assist on Henrik Borgstrom's goal just 1:45 into the period, and Hoffman set up Vincent Trocheck's off-angle goal late in the second frame. Hoffman now has 59 points through 66 games, and he's just two points shy of the career high he set back in the 2016-17 campaign with the Senators.
