Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Seven-game, 10-point streak

Hoffman scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Hoffman has been on a tear over the last couple weeks. He has points in seven consecutive games and tallied six goals and four assists in that span. Hoffman is doing everything he can to will the kitties into the postseason, but the team is 1-3-1 in its last five. He's as hot as they come right now. Enjoy the ride.