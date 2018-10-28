Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Seven-game point streak
Hoffman extended his current goal streak to four games (four goals) with a snipe in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.
He's also riding a seven-game point streak (five goals, two assists). Hoffman is fitting right into the Panthers' offence and he could just set a career mark in goals and points if he continues to shine in the Sunshine State.
