Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Seven-game point streak

Hoffman extended his current goal streak to four games (four goals) with a snipe in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

He's also riding a seven-game point streak (five goals, two assists). Hoffman is fitting right into the Panthers' offence and he could just set a career mark in goals and points if he continues to shine in the Sunshine State.

