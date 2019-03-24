Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Sitting in top-20 snipers
Hoffman scored a goal and added an assist in a 7-3 loss to the Bruins on Saturday.
Hoffman now has 35 goals and 67 points in 75 games in his first season in the Floridian litter box. Those 35 goals put him squarely in the league's top-20 snipers. Hoffman's fantasy value has never been higher.
