Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Snipes 29th of year

Hoffman scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 2-1 win over St. Louis.

Hoffman buried his 29th goal of the year late in the second period, beating Jordan Binnington from the right faceoff dot to tie the game at 1-1. Hoffman has lit the lamp in back-to-back games and now has 59 points in 69 games. A second straight 30-goal campaign seems inevitable.