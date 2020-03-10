Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Snipes 29th of year
Hoffman scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 2-1 win over St. Louis.
Hoffman buried his 29th goal of the year late in the second period, beating Jordan Binnington from the right faceoff dot to tie the game at 1-1. Hoffman has lit the lamp in back-to-back games and now has 59 points in 69 games. A second straight 30-goal campaign seems inevitable.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Throws wrench in Habs' plans•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Seven-game, 10-point streak•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Another two-point effort•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Crosses 50-point mark•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Tallies with man advantage•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Records helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.