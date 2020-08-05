Hoffman scored a goal and assist, both on the power play, during Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

After helping to set up Erik Haula for the game's opening goal early in the second period, Hoffman wired a one-timer over Semyon Varlamov's glove 41 seconds into the third. The 30-year-old has posted back-to-back two-point performances, but Hoffman may need to stay hot Friday if the Panthers are going to force a Game 5.