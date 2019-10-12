Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Stays hot with clutch goal
Hoffman scored a goal on a game-high nine shots and had two PIM in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.
Hoffman's goal came with just 11 seconds remaining in regulation and sent the game into overtime. He took a cross-ice from Evgenii Dadonov at the right faceoff dot and calmly unloaded a rocket of a wrist shot that beat Buffalo goalie Linus Ullmark cleanly. Hoffman has now reached the scoresheet in all four games this season, totaling five goals and two assists so far. He had career highs of 36 goals and 70 points in 2018-19, his first year as a Panther.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Grabs two assists Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Hats rain down in win•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Scores Panthers' first goal•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Records pair of helpers•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Sitting in top-20 snipers•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Thriving on man advantage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.