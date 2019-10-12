Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Stays hot with clutch goal

Hoffman scored a goal on a game-high nine shots and had two PIM in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Hoffman's goal came with just 11 seconds remaining in regulation and sent the game into overtime. He took a cross-ice from Evgenii Dadonov at the right faceoff dot and calmly unloaded a rocket of a wrist shot that beat Buffalo goalie Linus Ullmark cleanly. Hoffman has now reached the scoresheet in all four games this season, totaling five goals and two assists so far. He had career highs of 36 goals and 70 points in 2018-19, his first year as a Panther.