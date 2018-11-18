Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Streak at 15 games
Hoffman scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
Hoffman extended his point streak to 15 games and 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists). He's loving life in Florida and should be a mainstay on every active roster.
