Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Tallies twice in crazy win

Hoffman scored a pair of goals, with one on the power play, in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hoffman has a six-game point streak going, with five tallies and three helpers in that span. The sharpshooting winger is up to 18 goals, 35 points and 124 shots on goal through 45 outings this season. With the way he's playing right now, a big second half of the season seems to be on the way.