Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Tallies twice in crazy win
Hoffman scored a pair of goals, with one on the power play, in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Hoffman has a six-game point streak going, with five tallies and three helpers in that span. The sharpshooting winger is up to 18 goals, 35 points and 124 shots on goal through 45 outings this season. With the way he's playing right now, a big second half of the season seems to be on the way.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.