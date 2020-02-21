Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Tallies with man advantage
Hoffman scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.
Hoffman's goal 36 seconds into the third period tied the game at four, but the Panthers failed to build any momentum from the tally. The 30-year-old is up to 23 markers, 49 points, 177 shots and 28 PIM through 61 outings this season.
