Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Thriving on man advantage
Hoffman buried a one-timer on the power play during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Hoffman now has 34 points on the man advantage -- accounting for more than half of his total (65). He is the only player among the league's top-50 in points to have more power-play points than even-strength points. The offensive discrepancy certainly explains the minus-22 that puts him in the bottom 10 for plus-minus.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...