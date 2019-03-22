Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Thriving on man advantage

Hoffman buried a one-timer on the power play during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Hoffman now has 34 points on the man advantage -- accounting for more than half of his total (65). He is the only player among the league's top-50 in points to have more power-play points than even-strength points. The offensive discrepancy certainly explains the minus-22 that puts him in the bottom 10 for plus-minus.