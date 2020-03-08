Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Throws wrench in Habs' plans
Hoffman registered an empty-net goal on top of an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
Hoffman split the defense with ease, accumulating a game-high seven shots in the commanding win. The third-period assist officially made it five straight seasons with Hoffman accruing at least 30 helpers, but the Panthers gaining ground in the Atlantic Division playoff race undoubtedly is what the top-six winger cares about the most.
