Hoffman scored a goal and added seven shots on net in Monday's overtime win versus the Devils.

Hoffman hosted a shooting parade, recording over 20 percent of the Panthers' shots on net. He finally cashed in on a brilliant pass from Jonathan Huberdeau to win the game in overtime. Hoffman is the focal point of the Panthers' offense with 12 goals, 23 points and 85 shots on net in 22 games.

