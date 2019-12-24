Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Tries for goal
Hoffman was held off the scoresheet despite throwing four shots on goal in a 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday.
Hoffman has only one point -- an assist -- in his last five games. He hasn't had the same success as last season, especially on the power play where he recorded 35 points. The 29-year-old has 12 goals and 24 points, including 11 on the man advantage, in 36 games this season.
