Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Two assists against former squad
Hoffman dished out two helpers in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators.
Not only did he get some sweet revenge against the team that traded him away last summer, but Hoffman extended his point streak to 12 games. The 28-year-old winger now has seven goals and seven assists through 14 contests.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Riding 10-game point streak•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: On fire with points in nine straight•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Seven-game point streak•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Pots OT winner against Isles•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Five-game point streak•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Late goal sends game to OT•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...