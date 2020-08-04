Hoffman scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

After being held off the scoresheet in Game 1, Hoffman's early offense staked the Panthers to a 2-1 lead, but it was all Isles for the final 30 minutes. The veteran forward will need turn in another strong effort Wednesday afternoon if Florida is going to avoid being swept.