Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Works well with new line
Hoffman scored the game's opening goal and ended the night a plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Head coach Bob Boughner shuffled his lineup before both Thursday and Friday's game as the team searches to create chemistry. During Friday's game, the combination of Hoffman, Henrik Borgstrom, and Denis Malgin worked well as they put up the opening goal and added a combined eight shots in the game. However, the Panthers still lost, meaning Boughner will probably blend the lines again heading into Sunday's game against the Canucks.
