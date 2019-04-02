Panthers' Mike Matheson: Assists in back-to-back games
Matheson picked up an assist during Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.
After scoring only two points in his last nine games, Matheson has collected an assist in back-to-back games -- both shorthanded. The third-year defenseman is currently sporting a minus-22 rating that puts him 14th worst in the league, but over his last two games has been a plus-5.
