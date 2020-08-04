Matheson has been fined $2,500 for high-sticking the Islanders' Brock Nelson.

Many thought Matheson may face a suspension or at least a fine for his high hit on New York's Johnny Boychuk (undisclosed), who missed Tuesday's Game 2 after exiting Saturday's Game 1 following the hit, but it was his high-sticking of Nelson which ultimately drew the league's attention. The 26-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless while averaging 16:34 of ice time through the first two games of the series.