Matheson has served his two-game suspension for his controversial hit on Vancouver's Elias Pettersson in last week's game. According to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site, the defenseman will be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Saturday evening.

Matheson was assessed a two-game ban for pinning Pettersson against the boards and body slamming the prized prospect to the ice, which the Panthers skater insists was an action that wasn't meant to injure the opponent as it did -- Pettersson is dealing with a concussion. At any rate, Matheson should form the second pair with Alex Petrovic in the upcoming contest.