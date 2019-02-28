Panthers' Mike Matheson: Back to work Thursday
Matheson (lower body) will return to action Thursday night against the Golden Knights, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Matheson will return to action having missed the last four games. The Quebec native has a knack for cross-category production from the blue line, as illustrated by his 20 points (six on the power play) and 85 blocked shots this season. Matheson's minus-23 rating is quite the eyesore, but he'll likely end up offsetting such a metric with his serviceable offensive numbers overall.
