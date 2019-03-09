Matheson scored two goals on four shots while adding two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

The third-year blueliner hadn't found the back of the net in over a month. Matheson isn't a big offensive threat, but he now has seven goals and 23 points through 62 games as he inches closer to surpassing last season's career-high 27 points.