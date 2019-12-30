Panthers' Mike Matheson: Career-best performance
Matheson delivered a goal and two assists with a plus-4 rating and two hits in Sunday's 6-5 win over Montreal.
It was the first career three-point game for Matheson, who notched the game-winning goal 45 seconds into the third period. It was his third goal of the season, with all of them coming during the month of December. Matheson also had two assists in a game for the first-time since Nov. 2018. He has eight points in 32 games after back-to-back seasons of 27 points.
