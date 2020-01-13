Matheson tallied a goal on two shots and added two blocked shots in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Matheson's marker 49 seconds into the second period ended Frederik Andersen's night early. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to five goals and 11 points in 39 games this season. He's added 76 shots on goal, 34 hits and 37 blocks, but Matheson doesn't excel enough at any one thing to warrant much fantasy consideration.