Panthers' Mike Matheson: Collects assist in loss
Matheson tallied an assist during a 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Monday.
The blueliner also added two shots, six blocks, and four penalty minutes in the contest. Matheson has points in four of his last five games as the Panthers start an eight-game homestand.
