Panthers' Mike Matheson: Collects helper in loss
Matheson picked up his second assist of the year in a 2-1 loss to New Jersey on Saturday.
The 23-year-old blueliner is off to a slow start with just two points and a minus-5 rating in 15 games this season. Matheson signed an eight-year, $39 million contract just before the regular season started. So far, that contract isn't exactly looking like a bargain.
