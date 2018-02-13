Play

Matheson registered two assist during Monday's 7-5 win over Edmonton.

The young defenseman has now collected two goals, three assists and 16 shots while averaging a hefty 23:43 of ice time through his past six contests. Matheson has proven to be more valuable to the Panthers than fantasy owners, but in deep settings, he's definitely heading in the right direction. Additionally, he owns a cross-category profile.

